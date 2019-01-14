Labour MP Tulip Siddiq delays Caesarean for historic Brexit vote

Tulip Siddiq has delayed the birth of her child to vote against Theresa May’s Brexit deal tomorrow.

The Labour MP for Hampstead & Kilburn developed gestational diabetes during her pregnancy leading to her Caesarean being brought forward to this week.

She was expected to give birth today or tomorrow after having steroid injections over the weekend to help accelerate the development of her baby’s lungs.

But, it has now been postponed until Thursday after doctors approved the delay.

The 36-year-old told the Evening Standard: “If my son enters the world even one day later than the doctors advised, but it’s a world with a better chance of a strong relationship between Britain and Europe, then that’s worth fighting for.”

Her office confirmed to ITV News that her plan is to be taken through the Commons lobby in a wheelchair by her husband tomorrow evening in order to vote.

Ms Siddiq represents a constituency home to 20,000 European nationals and is determined to give them a voice in Parliament.