Letter calls for police chiefs to back making misogyny a hate crime

Misogyny should be made a hate crime, a group of MPs and campaigners have said. MPs Jo Swinson, Stella Creasy and Peter Bottomley, former home secretary Jacqui Smith, women’s rights campaigner Helen Pankhurst and Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping are among those to have signed a letter, sent by gender equality charity the Fawcett Society, urging police to help them criminalise it. The letter was sent to Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick and National Police Chiefs Council chair Chief Constable Sara Thornton.

Stella Creasy MP, who is backing calls to make misogyny a hate crime Credit: PA

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: “We have to recognise how serious misogyny is. It is at the root of violence against women and girls. “Yet it is so common that we don’t see it. Instead it is dismissed and trivialised. “By naming it as a hate crime we will take that vital first step.” Analysis of crime figures by the Fawcett Society estimated there were around 67,000 incidents of hate crime based on gender last year – with 57,000 of those being targeted at women, the charity said. Ms Smethers added: “This data should be a wake-up call to all of us, but it is just the tip of the iceberg. “Women are routinely targeted with abuse and threats online and in our streets. “We know that black women, Muslim women and Jewish women are particularly affected. The way we tackle hate crime must reflect that.”

National Police Chiefs’ Council chair Sara Thornton Credit: NPCC/PA