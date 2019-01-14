Duchess of Sussex cradles baby bump on day trip to Birkenhead with Harry

The Duchess of Sussex cradled her growing baby bump as she joined the Duke of Sussex in Birkenhead to celebrate the life of one of the town’s most famous sons.

Meghan and Harry were paying their respects to acclaimed First World War poet Wilfred Owen by viewing a sculpture in the town’s Hamilton Square marking the 100th anniversary of his death.

The bronze artwork by sculptor Jim Whelan has been named after Owen’s poem Futility, and shows an exhausted solider sitting down with his head in his hands.