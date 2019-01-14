- ITV Report
Police investigate after blindfolded man is filmed walking on railway tracks for social media challenge
Police have started an investigation after a blindfolded man walked on train tracks in an online challenge inspired by Netflix horror film Bird Box.
Footage of the stunt has been viewed nearly 200,000 times since it was uploaded to Youtube by a online prankster.
British Transport Police said people are "quite literally literally playing a game of life and death," by stepping onto the tracks.
“Not only is it shocking to see that someone is willing to put their life in danger by blindfolding themselves and walking onto a live railway, it’s illegal and a criminal act," a spokesperson for the force said.
The so-called challenge involved people carrying out tasks blindfolded - but has been widely condemned after people filmed themselves endangering their own lives and those of others.
The trend emerged after the release of Bird Box, a film starring Academy Award winning Sandra Bullock. Bird Box is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans wear blindfolds to help them avoid seeing creatures which compel them to take their own lives.
Netflix has urged fans not to take part in the online challenge which mimics the film. Those who have taken part have found themselves injured, with one person crashing a car whilst others have run in to walls.