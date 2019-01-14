Police investigate after blindfolded man is filmed walking on railway tracks for social media challenge

Police have started an investigation after a blindfolded man walked on train tracks in an online challenge inspired by Netflix horror film Bird Box.

Footage of the stunt has been viewed nearly 200,000 times since it was uploaded to Youtube by a online prankster.

British Transport Police said people are "quite literally literally playing a game of life and death," by stepping onto the tracks.

“Not only is it shocking to see that someone is willing to put their life in danger by blindfolding themselves and walking onto a live railway, it’s illegal and a criminal act," a spokesperson for the force said.