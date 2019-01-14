R Kelly accuser says he threatened to reveal her sex life

A woman who accused R Kelly of sexual abuse says he wrote a letter threatening to reveal details of her sexual history if she did not drop a lawsuit. Faith Rodgers and her lawyer Gloria Allred spoke on Monday at a news conference in New York. Ms Allred said Kelly sent the letter in October to another of Ms Rodgers’ lawyers.

<!-- EMBED START StreamAMG { id: "embedded0daefwkk6", urn: "urn:pressassociation:video:49003" } --><figure id="0daefwkk6" data-urn="urn:pressassociation:video:49003">

StreamAMG { id: "embedded0_daefwkk6", urn: "urn:pressassociation:video:49003" }

In the letter, a person identifying himself as R Kelly wrote that if the suit went forward, he would have “10 personal male witnesses” give evidence about Ms Rodgers’ sex life. It said she should stop if she “really cares about her own reputation”. The singer’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, said the letter “looks fake”. Kelly denies any misconduct. His career has been in turmoil since the airing of a documentary detailing accusations against him.

Faith Rodgers with her lawyer Gloria Allred Credit: Richard Drew/AP

The letter said the singer would demand medical documentation of the woman’s claim that he gave her herpes and force her to turn over texts and social media posts. “If Ms Rodgers really cares about her own reputation she should cease her participation and association with the organisers of this negative campaign,” the letter said. Mr Greenberg said: “It obviously was not authored or signed by Mr Kelly, nor sent on his behalf. He doesn’t write letters.”

Steve Greenberg Credit: Kiichiro Sato/AP