Saoirse Ronan to attend Scottish premiere of Mary Queen of Scots

Mary Queen Of Scots star Saoirse Ronan is among the famous names expected to attend the film’s Scottish premiere at Edinburgh Castle on Monday evening.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also on the list along with Scottish actors Jack Lowden and James McArdle and comedienne Karen Dunbar, who appear in the film.

Director Josie Rourke and producer Tim Bevan are also expected to attend the first Scottish screening of the historical drama, which tells the story of two rival queens.