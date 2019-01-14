Search for two-year-old boy who fell into well in Spain

More than 100 firefighters and emergency workers in southern Spain are searching for a two-year-old boy who fell into a narrow and deep well.

Firefighters have found a bag of sweets that the boy was carrying when he went missing on Sunday afternoon, said Maria Gamez, Spain’s government representative in Malaga province.

Rescuers believe the boy fell into the 100-metre deep waterhole in a mountainous area near the town of Totalan after he walked away from his parents.