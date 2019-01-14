Tandem aiming to float on Stock Exchange as digital bank goes on hiring spree

Tandem Bank has unveiled plans to float on the stock exchange as the digital challenger embarks on a hiring spree and moves into new offices.

The start-up bank launched five years ago in a bid to take market share from traditional high street lenders with a digital only offering, along with Monzo, Starling, Revolut and Atom Bank.

Matt Ford, Tandem’s product and marketing director, told the Press Association that an IPO was the natural next move as the group builds scale.

“We want to build this customer-centric business and then an IPO makes perfect sense, having the public buy into that business and it grow further”.

“Internally we all have a three, four, five-year horizon to say how big can we make Tandem.

“It feels like an IPO is probably one that aligns closest to our mission. But you kind of read the market as you go but I think that would definitely be our aim.”

He said an IPO would probably take three to five years, but if the company takes off “very quickly it might be at the shorter end” but cautioned that “these things take time”.