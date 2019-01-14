The Cranberries dedicate their final album to Dolores O'Riordan

They have a new album coming out, but they won't be touring with it, or playing any of it live.

For the Cranberries it all changed on the January 15, 2018, when their charismatic lead singer Dolores O'Riordan died suddenly in what was described as a tragic accident. Dolores had drowned in a hotel bath after drinking heavily. She was 46.

Now the three surviving bandmates have announced that this April they are releasing the final songs they recorded together, on an album called "In The End".

Brothers Noel and Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler say the singer was looking forward to releasing the new tracks and had been emailing material to them in the months leading up to her death. Clearly still mourning her - they tell me they keep thinking she might walk through the door of the studio - the album is dedicated to her memory.

The first single from the album, "All Over Now" is released on the anniversary of her death on Tuesday.

It is the last album The Cranberries will ever release. The band members say they feel lucky they had the material from Dolores before she died, and that the final album is the classic Cranberries sound. But to continue as a band without her they say, is unthinkable.

The album is out in April.