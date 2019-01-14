The Cranberries open up about 'hard year' ahead of 'In the End' album release featuring Dolores O'Riordan's vocals

The Cranberries have opened up about the "hard year" they have had following the tragic death of their lead singer Dolores O'Riordan in January 2018.

To mark the anniversary of her death the Irish rock band will release the first song from their latest album, 'In the End', on January 15.

The new material will include vocals from O'Riordan recorded before her death.

In an interview with ITV News, the band said it had been a difficult process.

"You've got really good memories but then it's kind of a bit of disbelief as well," lead guitarist Noel Hogan said. "You keep kind of expecting her to call or email you know as I guess many people who have lost anyone would expect."

Ms O'Riordan was found dead in her bathroom at London's Park Lane Hilton hotel last year.

But the iconic singer's music legacy lives on in the band's latest album, Mr Hogan told ITV News.