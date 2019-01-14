Theresa May to warn MPs voting down her Brexit deal will make remaining in the EU more likely than no deal

Parliament is more likely to block Brexit than allow Britain to crash out of the EU without a deal, Theresa May is set to tell MPs ahead of a crunch vote tomorrow. The Prime Minister will use a speech to factory workers in Stoke-on-Trent to warn trust in politicians will suffer “catastrophic harm” if they fail to implement the result of the referendum. But many on both sides of the debate have already made their position clear – they intend to vote down her withdrawal agreement. Her former foreign secretary Boris Johnson told reporters that “we should vote down this deal in the absolute confidence that it is the right thing to do”.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk released a letter on Monday offering “clarifications” to the UK's Withdrawal Agreement, stating that Brussels “does not wish to see the backstop enter into force” and confirming its “determination” to see it replaced. The letter states that "we are not in a position to agree to anything that changes or is inconsistent with the Withdrawal Agreement". It added further clarification that there is a "commitment to work speedily on a subsequent agreement that establishes by 31 December 2020 alternative arrangements, so that the backstop will not need to be triggered."

Mrs May will reference historic devolution votes in her speech on Monday as justification to push ahead with her deal. “Imagine if an anti-devolution House of Commons had said to the people of Scotland or Wales that despite voting in favour of a devolved legislature, Parliament knew better and would overrule them. Or else force them to vote again", the Prime Minister is expected to say. “What if we found ourselves in a situation where Parliament tried to take the UK out of the EU in opposition to a remain vote?”” “We all have a duty to implement the result of the referendum. However, ITV News political correspondent Paul Brand pointed out a second referendum on scrapping the Welsh assembly was a Conservative Party pledge as late as 2005.

