Theresa May to warn MPs more likely to block Brexit than allow no deal

Parliament is more likely to block Brexit than allow Britain to crash out of the EU without a deal, Theresa May is set to warn as she delivers a rallying cry to MPs to back her withdrawal agreement.

The Prime Minister will use a speech to factory workers in Stoke-on-Trent on the eve of the critical Commons vote on her exit plan to ask MPs to consider the “consequences” of their actions on the faith of British people in democracy.

She will warn that trust in politicians will suffer “catastrophic harm” if they fail to implement the result of the referendum.