Trump says US will hurt Turkey economically if it hits Kurds

President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will “devastate Turkey economically” if it attacks US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria. Mr Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria has left the United States’ Kurdish allies vulnerable to an attack from Turkey. Ankara views the Kurdish forces as terrorists aligned with insurgents inside Turkey. In a tweet, Mr Trump also warned the Kurdish forces not to “provoke Turkey”.

The US withdrawal has begun with shipments of military equipment, US defence officials said. But in coming weeks, the contingent of about 2,000 troops is expected to depart even as the White House says it will keep pressure on the IS network. Once the troops are gone, the US will have ended three years of organising, arming, advising and providing air cover for Syrian, Kurdish and Arab fighters in an open-ended campaign devised by the Obama administration to deal the militants, also known as Isis, a lasting defeat.

