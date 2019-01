Twelve former ministers urge Tory MPs to vote down Theresa May's deal

Twelve Conservative former ministers have written to Tory MPs urging them to vote against the Prime Minister's Brexit deal, according to reports. The group, which is said to include Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretaries David Davis and Dominic Raab, said doing so may encourage the EU to come back to the negotiating table. If Brussels refuses to reopen talks then MPs should be prepared to leave without a deal, they said in a letter. Over 1,000 words long and reportedly sent to every Conservative MP, the letter also rejects Theresa May's warning that Brexit may not happen at all if her deal is chucked out. The former ministers also deny that undermining the Prime Minister will lead to a general election and warned instead of "dire" consequences at the ballot box if her deal is passed.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the signatories include ex-party leader Iain Duncan Smith, Mrs May's former work and pensions secretary Esther McVey and Priti Patel, who was the PM's international development secretary.

Former development secretary Priti Patel, who was forced to resign after breaching the ministerial code, is believed to be one of the signatories. Credit: PA

Colleagues should be confident on 15 January that it is right to vote down this bad deal and that in doing so we will unlock a better future for our party, our country and its people. It will not lead to no Brexit or to an early General Election. Indeed, it would be by agreeing to this punitive and highly one-sided deal that we would do most damage to the Conservative Party's prospects at the next election. – Letter from former ministers

The letter says that "nothing that has been said or achieved" since Mrs May shelved the original meaningful vote in December has changed the deal's main "weaknesses". It cites the backstop and £39 billion "divorce bill" as major flaws of the Withdrawal Agreement, warning it is also a "blind alley" that risks handing power to Brussels. "By voting down this flawed Withdrawal Agreement we can encourage the EU to renegotiate," the letter says. It adds: "If it is the only way forward, we must have the confidence to be ready to leave on WTO (World Trade Organisation) terms. "A managed WTO Brexit may give rise to some short-term inconvenience and disruption, but the much greater risks arise from being locked into a very bad deal." The last-ditch attempt to secure and maximise Tory opposition to the PM's deal comes after four fellow Brexiteers said they will back the agreement, despite speculation they would vote against it. The Tory MPs, including Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown and Sir Edward Leigh, said they would support the Government in the meaningful vote.