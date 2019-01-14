UK Weather Forecast: Brighter and less windy with a little showery rain.

Today:Cold in the northeast with early wintry showers easing. Elsewhere, largely dry with bright spells and less windy, so not feeling as cold. Perhaps a few showers across eastern England, and later turning cloudier in the northwest with light rain.

Tonight:Chilly across southeast England at first, otherwise mild and becoming breezier with cloudy skies and occasional light rain and drizzle. However, northwest Scotland will see heavy and persistent rain.

Tuesday:Mild and breezy with largely cloudy skies and a little light drizzle, but some occasional sunshine too. Wet in northern and western Scotland with heavy and persistent rain throughout.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Windy on Wednesday with rain moving southeastwards. Thereafter, colder but brighter with widespread frost and wintry showers in the northeast. Perhaps cloudier on Friday with rain edging into the west.