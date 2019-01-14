UK Weather Forecast: Turning very wet and windy across far north and northwest Scotland

This Evening and Tonight:After a chilly evening in southeast England, most of the UK will be mild and cloudy overnight, perhaps with a little drizzle. However, Scotland will be windy, with heavy and persistent rain affecting the northwest and Shetland.

Tuesday:Most places will be mild and breezy with mainly cloudy skies, and some drizzle in the west. Northern and western Scotland will have strong winds and persistent rain.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Wednesday will be windy with rain moving southeastwards. It will be colder but brighter thereafter, with widespread frosts and wintry showers. Rain may arrive in the west on Friday.