Union wants criminal probe into Carillion collapse

A leading trade union is stepping up calls for a criminal investigation into the collapse of engineering giant Carillion on the first anniversary of the group going out of business.

Unite has accused the Government of not taking enough action to ensure there wasn’t another “corporate meltdown.”

Carillion went into compulsory liquidation on January 15 last year, leading to thousands of job losses.

Unite said the cost to the taxpayer was over £150 million, including redundancy pay and “lucrative” work for accountants.

Unite assistant general secretary Gail Cartmail said: “It is staggering that a year after the biggest corporate failure in modern UK history the government has carried on as though it is business as normal.