Voice recorder found from crashed Lion Air jet which killed all 189 people on board

The cockpit voice recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October has been found, an Indonesia official said.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters that the National Transportation Safety Committee had informed the ministry about the discovery.

He said human remains were also discovered at the seabed location.

The two-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on October 29, killing all 189 people on board.

A spokesman for the Indonesian navy’s western fleet, Lt Col Agung Nugroho, said divers using high-tech “ping locator” equipment had started a new search effort on Friday and found the voice recorder beneath 26ft of seabed mud. The plane crashed in waters 100ft deep.

The device is being transported to a navy port in Jakarta, Lt Col Nugroho said, and will be handed over to the transportation safety committee, which is overseeing the accident investigation.