Waitrose removed 1,300 tonnes of black plastic from its products in 2018

Waitrose removed more than 1,300 tonnes of environmentally unfriendly black plastic from its products in 2018, the supermarket has announced.

Black plastic, which is difficult to recycle, has been removed from hundreds of Waitrose products including its own-brand fresh meat, fish, poultry, fruit and vegetable packaging.

The material, which is coloured with black carbon pigments, cannot easily be sorted in the recycling process meaning much of it ends up in landfill, according to a statement from the supermarket.

Waitrose aims to remove black plastic from all its own-brand products by the end of 2019 – and is more than halfway towards achieving the goal, it said.