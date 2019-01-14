Weather: A dry day for many, with some scattered showers

A cold day to come across northeast Scotland, with scattered wintry showers, fading through the morning.

For many it will be a dry day with some brightness around, although there may still be a few light showers in the east and locally elsewhere.

Skies will then begin to cloud over in the north and west later bringing some outbreaks of light drizzly rain.

Winds will be lighter than yesterday so for many places away from the northeast it will feel relatively mild, with a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52 F).