What the papers say – January 14

Brexit leads nearly all the papers on the eve of MPs’ historic meaningful vote on the Prime Minister’s deal. On Monday, Theresa May will launch a last-gasp effort to get Brexiteers to back the Withdrawal Agreement, The Times reports.

In a speech, the PM will warn that Brexit could be blocked if her deal fails to clear Parliament, the Daily Express says.

Such an outcome would inflict “catastrophic harm” on people’s faith in the democratic process, the Financial Times reports.

A dozen former ministers have written to Tory MPs urging them to reject the deal, The Sun says. The i reports that Brussels has tried to offer assurances to Eurosceptic MPs.

According to The Guardian, the EU is also preparing to offer an extension to Article 50 if, as widely expected, her deal is rejected by MPs.

The Metro says forecasts suggest she faces the biggest legislative defeat by a government in history.

The Daily Telegraph says a cross-party group of Remain-supporting MPs are set to put forward legislation that would force a second referendum.

The Daily Mail says the plans, to be put into motion if Mrs May’s deal fails, could see MPs try to extend or revoke Article 50.

In other news, the Daily Mirror says doctors are being polled on whether they would help a sick patient die.

And the Daily Star leads with the weather.