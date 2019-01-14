Will the 'Beast from the East' return?

We've been talking about it for a few weeks now - and, of course, the tabloids have been trial-running their very best and scariest 'White Hell' headlines...and at last it seems that the cold weather really is about to hit.

After a mild start to the new week, we can all expect a gradual downturn in temperatures over the next few days as colder, often brighter weather starts to filter across the UK from the north, affecting all parts by the weekend.

We can, of course, expect that cold weather to bring the usual range of winter hazards including widespread and locally severe frosts, ice and possible snow showers but the next seven to 10 days really just appears to be "normal" winter cold. Even that though will come as a bit of shock to the system after the relative mild of the season so far. But really, so far... so what...

From the end January and into mid-February, however, the Met Office are warning of something a little less usual; the "increased likelihood of colder weather being established across the UK, with temperatures continuing a downward trend. This would bring a greater risk of snow, ice and widespread frost, particularly across northern parts of the country." This is a developing story of course, but one that is gaining in confidence and detail.