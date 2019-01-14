Will the 'Beast from the East' return?
We've been talking about it for a few weeks now - and, of course, the tabloids have been trial-running their very best and scariest 'White Hell' headlines...and at last it seems that the cold weather really is about to hit.
After a mild start to the new week, we can all expect a gradual downturn in temperatures over the next few days as colder, often brighter weather starts to filter across the UK from the north, affecting all parts by the weekend.
We can, of course, expect that cold weather to bring the usual range of winter hazards including widespread and locally severe frosts, ice and possible snow showers but the next seven to 10 days really just appears to be "normal" winter cold. Even that though will come as a bit of shock to the system after the relative mild of the season so far. But really, so far... so what...
From the end January and into mid-February, however, the Met Office are warning of something a little less usual; the "increased likelihood of colder weather being established across the UK, with temperatures continuing a downward trend. This would bring a greater risk of snow, ice and widespread frost, particularly across northern parts of the country." This is a developing story of course, but one that is gaining in confidence and detail.
So what takes us out of "normal winter" and into the realms of something rather more widespread and long-ranging? It's our old friend Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) - the upper atmosphere event that brought us last year's Beast From The East.
A quick SSW internet search reveals tons of highly scientific, extremely complicated explanations of this event. It really is "deep science" that you don't need to know, in order to place an extra log delivery or dust off your thermals. It's not rocket science, but it IS complicated, and arguably one doesn't need to understand how an engine works in order to drive to the shops.
But just in case you're a budding Metling or, more likely, it's the clincher question in a pub quiz, here's all you need to know about SSW and how it's likely to affect us in the coming few weeks, in it's most simple and basic form:
- There are four layers to our atmosphere - the Troposhere (where our weather happens), the Stratosphere (where SSW happens) and then the Mesophere and at the top the Thermosphere. It's the bottom two layers that we're most interested in here.
- Prior to a SSW event, the Stratospheric winds that circulate around the Arctic temporarily weaken, and sometimes even reverse. This in turn triggers a spell of rapid compression within the Stratosphere (roughly 10km above the polar region of the northern hemisphere) - and that compression creates a sudden rise in temperatures (the warming part of SSW).
- Enter the jet stream - a current of fast moving wind (around 200mph) which flows between the Troposphere and the Stratosphere. Think of it like a conveyor belt for weather systems that runs west to east, and most commonly brings our weather in from the Atlantic.
- That sudden and dramatic change in temperature higher up in the atmosphere slowly starts to affect the jet stream that sits just beneath it. It weakens, and then starts to reverse it. And by reversing it, this of course, means that the general flow of weather in the next layer below (the Trophoshere) starts to turn from a westerly to an easterly direction.
- This reversal of the jet stream also helps to create and strengthen a huge area of high pressure that sits across Scandinavia and Russia throughout the winter - and with the flow of our weather starting to turn from west (milder, wetter Atlantic) to east (colder Scandi/Russian) we essentially get caught in the far western periphery of a Siberian winter.
That's the crux of it: a SSW event results in us getting weather from the freezing east, not the usual weather from the milder west.
This process of the jet stream reversing, boosting and expanding that huge Scandi-Russian high pressure is happening at the moment. Exactly whether we will, once again, be in the firing line of another Beast will soon become clear.
Good luck in the pub quiz!