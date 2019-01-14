Young’s joins Carluccio’s in pledge to pay for EU worker settled status claims

Pub group Young’s has confirmed it will shell out more than £100,000 to cover the cost of settled status applications for its employees who are EU nationals.

The group, which has 1,800 members of staff from non-UK EU countries, will pay the £65 fee for any staff making the application.

The company also plans to open weekly clinics to help colleagues complete paperwork.

Chief executive Patrick Dardis has previously said his firm would “do whatever we need to do to continue making staff feel welcome”.

The news comes after Italian restaurant chain Carluccio’s pledged to do the same for its 1,550 non-British EU employees.

Chief executive Mark Jones said it was what founder Antonio Carluccio would have wanted.