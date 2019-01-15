Arctic air to bring freezing temperatures after mild start to year

A blast of Arctic air will bring freezing conditions to the UK after a mild start to the year. Temperatures are forecast to drop after Tuesday, bringing an end to what has been a mild January for most of the UK. Freezing conditions are predicted, with overnight frosts and the possibility of rain showers turning snowy in some parts. Temperatures are expected to reach freezing overnight for much of the country from Wednesday and could plunge as low as minus 5C in rural areas of Scotland. Conditions will cool from midweek, as air from the north sweeps across the UK, the Met Office said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Forecaster Mark Wilson said: “It will get colder from Wednesday. “Temperatures will be dropping down, so by Friday we are looking at highs of 3-4C in the north and 6-7C in the south – not exceptionally cold but colder than it will be on Tuesday.” He said there would also be a widespread frost overnight into Friday. Temperatures are predicted to stay low for the following week, he added.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said cold polar air from the north west will switch to a colder Arctic airflow from the north. She said: “Through Wednesday a polar maritime air mass is going to push in from the west but by the time we get to Thursday it will be an Arctic air mass.” North-east Scotland saw some snow on Monday, and expected rain showers could turn to snow by Friday in western parts of the UK, she added. Average daytime temperatures in the south of England will struggle to rise above 6C, she said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.