Brexit vote ‘D-day’: The papers give their view

Theresa May is facing a potentially crushing Commons defeat for her Brexit deal on Tuesday. Here is how the country’s papers view the historic moment in British politics. In a front-page editorial, the Daily Mail demands MPs “put your personal prejudices aside – and put your country first”. “Their choice is simple: provide the certainty the nation yearns for – or lead us into a dark and hazardous unknown. The stakes could hardly be higher.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror appeals to the Prime Minister on it front page, calling on her to accept it is time to find an alternative. The paper says: “Dear Prime Minister, your deal dies today. So, in the interests of national unity will you please open up your eyes (and ears) and start looking for a Plan B.” The Daily Telegraph calls for MPs to “reject this dreadful Brexit agreement”. “We regret having to stand against the position of a Tory Prime Minister and reject the result of nearly two years of negotiations, but it would be a historic mistake for MPs to endorse this dreadful deal.” The Times says Britain should now “brace itself for a prolonged period of chaos”. “By rejecting Mrs May’s proposal, Britain is heading for uncharted waters. The prime minister has lost the confidence of her cabinet, her party and parliament yet looks set to limp on with the same failed plan.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.