Brexit vote: How the day is likely to unfold

Remain and leave campaigners have been protesting in Westminster ahead of the vote. Credit: PA

MPs will gather later for a vote on Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement, after more than two years of talks with the EU and months of parliamentary and intra-party wrangling on both sides of the Commons. There is also the minor matter of just 10 weeks remaining until Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. The business end of events will be Tuesday evening when voting takes place, following the last of five days of debate.

Here are some of the approximate times of events during the day: 0930: Cabinet has met for its regular Tuesday morning briefing. The meeting is likely to last several hours as ministers discuss key points ahead of the crunch Brexit vote. It was all smiles as Amber Rudd, Matt Hancock and Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay arrived at Downing Street - the question is how long will that last as discussions draw out and divisions split Cabinet?

All smiles ahead of the meeting - how long will it last? Credit: PA

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes caught attention arriving at the meeting wearing a bright pink hat - perhaps an attempt to bring some light relief to what is likely to be a tough day.

Caroline Nokes MP arrived for the Cabinet meeting wearing a bright pink hat. Credit: PA

1250: The last day of the Brexit debate will be opened by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox. 1830: Theresa May will close the debate with a speech from the Dispatch Box. It is expected to be heavy on “the people expect” and “the eyes of the world are upon us” type rhetoric.

Theresa May could be facing a crushing defeat in the Commons. Credit: PA