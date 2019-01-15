Brexit vote: Watch live ITV News special coverage as MPs deliver their verdict on Theresa's May deal

ITV News will have special coverage of the key Brexit vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening.

We will be broadcasting live on this page from 7pm.

Political Correspondent Paul Brand will be in Westminster, where he will be joined by guests on both sides of the Brexit debate.

He will also be getting reaction from MPs as they vote on Theresa May's EU withdrawal agreement.

ITV News correspondents across the UK will be on hand to provide analysis plus take the temperature of remain and leave voters.