Briton dies in militant attack on hotel in Nairobi, reports say

A British casualty has died in a militant attack on a luxury hotel in Nairobi, according to reports.

A mortuary worker told Reuters news agency that a British man and an American woman were among 15 people killed in Kenya’s capital.

Extremist militants stormed the luxury DusitD2 hotel complex on Tuesday, setting off explosions and gunning down people.

Special forces were sent into the hotel to flush out the gunmen believed to be holed up inside.