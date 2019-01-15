Chelsea face UEFA disciplinary proceedings over alleged racist chanting at Europa League fixture last month

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea following allegations of racist chanting at a Europa League match in Hungary.

It was claimed that Chelsea supporters used anti-Semitic language in a derogatory chant about Tottenham during the 2-2 draw against Vidi last month.

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body will deal with the case at its next meeting on February 28.

If Chelsea are found guilty, the minimum sanction the club could face includes a partial ground closure.