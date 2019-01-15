‘Engagement rings’ on sale in Poundland

One of the range of Poundland engagement rings which the chain has launched ahead of Valentine's Day. Credit: Poundland

Engagement rings have been spotted on sale at a high street pound shop, just a month before Valentine’s Day. The ‘Bling Ring’ jewellery is being sold at Poundland, and has sparked a debate on social media. A photo posted in the Facebook group ‘Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK’ show a silver ring with a red jewel, presented in a red heart-shaped box, with the slogan “because we promise they’ll want to choose their own”.

Many people have said they liked the ‘placeholder’ concept Credit: Poundland/PA

Some people liked the placeholder effect, saying it gave couples the chance to choose their ideal ring together. One poster said: “Is this not the best idea ever? Buy a cheap ring from Poundland to propose then go to the shop so you can pick a proper one together.” However, some weren’t a fan of the tongue-in-cheek approach, with one commenter asking: “Why would anyone want to pick their own ring? Isn’t the point of it that the man you love has chosen it for you?” One person simply added: “Nothing says undying love like an engagement ring from Poundland.” Poundland have said the rings available in a variety of colours are part of their new Valentine’s Day range, and give people the opportunity to propose “before they need to invest in the real rock”.

Poundland are selling four engagement rings ahead of Valentine’s Day Credit: Poundland/PA