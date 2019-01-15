Here are the latest Marks & Spencer stores to be closed, putting 1,000 jobs at risk

More than 1,000 jobs at Marks & Spencer are at risk as the retailer announced its latest round of store closures as part of a drastic transformation plan.

The retailer released a list of 17 stores proposed for closure on Tuesday, in a move which will affect 1,045 employees.

As part of an accelerated store closure programme, M&S is on track to close over 100 stores.

Of these, 30 have already closed and 25 have been announced including Tuesday's list.

They are: