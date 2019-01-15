Homes evacuated after man’s body found near ‘potentially volatile’ items

Properties have been evacuated after a man was found dead near potentially dangerous substances.

Police Scotland was called to the house on Balfour Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife at around 6.05pm on Tuesday.

The body of a 37-year-old man was discovered next to potentially “volatile and flammable” items.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

Neighbouring properties have been evacuated while emergency services assess the substances.