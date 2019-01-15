How May hopes to survive her Brexit humiliation

There is no coming back for the Prime Minister's Brexit deal from the scale of a defeat by 432 to 202, the worst defeat by a government for more than a century.

In all normal circumstances a Prime Minister would resign when suffering such a humiliation on their central policy - and a policy Theresa May herself said today would "set the future of this country for generation".

But these are neither normal times Theresa May is not a normal Prime Minister.

She said Wednesday she would fight on - subject of course to the Commons not in effect turfing her out if it backs Jeremy Corbyn's motion of no confidence in the Government that will happen tomorrow.