Chaos at Westminster as protesters gather ahead of Brexit vote

Theresa May was braced for the outcome of Tuesday’s vote on her Withdrawal Agreement - but there was plenty of drama outside the Palace of Westminster as well as inside as the clock ticked down.

Crowds of protesters have gathered outside Parliament to make their views heard as those inside prepared to deliver the verdict on the Prime Minister’s agreement with the European Union on the UK’s exit from the bloc.

The Union Flag, the European Union colours and the Scottish saltire were displayed as those outside waited to hear what MPs would decide on the proposed Brexit deal, while flag-burning stunts and effigies of key figures in the debate also provided eye-catching evidence of passions on both sides of the argument.