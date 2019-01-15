Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Chaos at Westminster as protesters gather ahead of Brexit vote

Protesters outside the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA Wire

Theresa May was braced for the outcome of Tuesday’s vote on her Withdrawal Agreement - but there was plenty of drama outside the Palace of Westminster as well as inside as the clock ticked down.

Crowds of protesters have gathered outside Parliament to make their views heard as those inside prepared to deliver the verdict on the Prime Minister’s agreement with the European Union on the UK’s exit from the bloc.

The Union Flag, the European Union colours and the Scottish saltire were displayed as those outside waited to hear what MPs would decide on the proposed Brexit deal, while flag-burning stunts and effigies of key figures in the debate also provided eye-catching evidence of passions on both sides of the argument.

‘Theresa May’ was getting ready for the vote Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray (left) talks with a Brexiteer at Westminster. Credit: PA
A protester outside the Houses of Parliament Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Effigies of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis were driven past the Houses of Parliament. Credit: PA
Anti-Brexit protesters were in attendance as well Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Pro-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament. Credit: PA
A mock Titanic is steered by ‘Theresa May’ in a stunt by campaigning group Avaaz Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Saltire flags were in evidence in demonstrations outside Parliament Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray used an oversized loudhailer to make his views clear. Credit: Yui Mok/PA
Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock sported a pair of Union Jack flag socks Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA
A police officer extinguishes a flag that was set alight by pro-Brexit protesters Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Here's everything you need to know on this historic day: