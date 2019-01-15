Jamie Oliver says casual dining restaurants primed for comeback

Casual dining is set for a comeback, according to Jamie Oliver, whose restaurant chain was one of many forced to close sites last year.

Speaking to the Press Association, the TV chef said there would “always be room for all sectors” in the eating-out industry, but casual dining had been hit hard by recent challenges.

“I think mid-market particularly was just in a perfect storm of rents, rates, over-saturation, and we’d just come out of a recession and went into Brexit-ville,” he said.