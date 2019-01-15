Jersey Shore star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino begins eight-month prison term

He posted details on his Facebook page, including a change in his address.

The 36-year-old is scheduled to report to Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York to begin serving an eight-month sentence for tax fraud.

Jersey Shore cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is trading life on the beach for time behind prison bars.

Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, pleaded guilty last January to similar charges. They were charged in 2014 with tax offences related to nearly $9 million (£7 million) in income.

Sorrentino’s prison address indicates he will be housed in the satellite camp, which is for minimum-security male offenders.

He appeared on all six seasons of the reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.