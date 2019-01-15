Duchess of Cambridge designs Chelsea Flower Show garden for the first time

The Duchess of Cambridge has designed a Chelsea Flower Show garden. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has designed a Chelsea Flower Show garden for the first time, a woodland wilderness inspired by her childhood memories. Kate’s creation - a collaboration with award-winning landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White - will use wild planting and natural materials aimed at providing visitors with a "sense of wonder and magic".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The garden, created on behalf of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), is called the "RHS Back to Nature Garden" and will be on show at the annual event in May. The news was announced ahead of Kate’s visit on Tuesday to King Henry’s Walk Garden in Islington, an RHS It’s Your Neighbourhood group. The RHS said the duchess’ garden "has been inspired by childhood memories that are triggered by the natural world, as well as special moments that will be created and treasured by families now and in the future".

The Duchess of Cambridge arriving for a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington. Credit: PA

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said: "The garden seeks to recapture for adults the sense of wonder and magic that they enjoyed as children, in addition to kindling excitement and a passion for nature in future generations. "Wild planting and natural materials will be used to recreate a woodland wilderness where children and adults alike can feel closer to the great outdoors." The garden is designed for families and communities, and aims to encourage all generations, from all backgrounds, to connect with nature and enjoy growing plants for their health and wellbeing. Sue Biggs, RHS Director General, said: "We could not be more thrilled, or feel more honoured, that the Duchess of Cambridge has co-designed our RHS Garden at Chelsea Flower Show this year, with award winning landscape architects, Andree Davies and Adam White."

The Duchess of Cambridge visited King Henry’s Walk Garden in Islington. Credit: PA