Police ask plane spotters to join flight against drones at UK's busiest airport

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for plane spotters to help keep watch of the skies over Britain's busiest airport after drones grounded flights.

The force is seeking applicants for an unpaid scheme which issues plane spotters at Heathrow Airport with an identity card, allowing them to be easily identified by authorities when they are in the vicinity of the airport.

But membership comes at a cost - the Met advised there is a £7.50 charge to cover the cost of a security check and issuing the ID. It emphasised that successful applicants will not be employed by the force.

The Met said the purpose of the scheme is "to help prevent crime and terrorism" by asking its members to look out for anything out of the ordinary.