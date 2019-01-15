No-deal Brexit: UK drivers living in EU may need to pass driving test

Britons living in the EU have been warned they may need to pass a local driving test in the country where they live should the UK leave the union without a deal.

The Government posted updated guidance on its website telling UK drivers they should exchange their UK licence for one from their country of residence as soon as possible.

And those who want to drive in the EU while visiting may need to buy an international driving permit (IDP) for £5.50 to be allowed.

If Britons are visiting more than one country, they may need to buy individual IDPs for specific countries.

The AA estimates as many as 500,000 Britons living in France and Spain may face taking a new driving test in the case of no-deal.