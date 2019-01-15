- ITV Report
No-deal Brexit: UK drivers living in EU may need to pass driving test
Britons living in the EU have been warned they may need to pass a local driving test in the country where they live should the UK leave the union without a deal.
The Government posted updated guidance on its website telling UK drivers they should exchange their UK licence for one from their country of residence as soon as possible.
And those who want to drive in the EU while visiting may need to buy an international driving permit (IDP) for £5.50 to be allowed.
If Britons are visiting more than one country, they may need to buy individual IDPs for specific countries.
The AA estimates as many as 500,000 Britons living in France and Spain may face taking a new driving test in the case of no-deal.
The warning comes as the Parliament gears up for a crunch vote on Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, which she is expected to lose heavily on Tuesday evening.
Retaking driving tests and switching to another country's driving licence could be just two of many consequences of a no-deal Brexit Britons may need to content with.
Travel changes that could come into force could include having to obtain visas to visit EU countries, losing the automatic right to travel between European cities and losing the ability to use mobile phones without roaming charges.
Shoppers who buy goods from EU companies also face the prospect of losing their right to take action against faulty or dangerous products, while supermarkets may be forced to stockpile products - as former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said to ensure there is "adequate food supply".
And there is also the risk of the NHS being seriously affected, with changes to the price of medicines or even shortages.