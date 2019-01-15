Pound recovers losses after crunch Brexit vote

The pound has recovered some of its losses after Tuesday’s crunch Parliamentary vote where MPs rejected Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Sterling was trading down 0.25% versus the US dollar at 1.283 and increased 0.29% against the euro at 1.124 after MPs decisively rejected the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement.

Ahead of the meaningful vote, the pound had been trading down over 1% versus the US dollar at 1.273 and shed 0.3% against the euro at 1.118.

It had been feared that the pound would tank further if Parliament rejected the deal with a large majority.