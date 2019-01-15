‘Terror attack’ unfolding at Kenyan luxury hotel complex in Nairobi

An upscale hotel complex in Kenya’s capital is under attack as witnesses reported an explosion and heavy gunfire.

Witnesses and police at the scene are calling it a terror attack.

Kenyan police detonated car they say was full of explosives at the scene.

The complex in Nairobi’s Westlands neighbourhood includes a large hotel known as DusitD2, banks and offices.

Several vehicles have burned and people are being rushed or carried from the scene.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kackroo tweeted: "Al-Shabab extremists says it is behind the ongoing attack" in Nairobi.