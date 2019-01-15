Labour tables no-confidence vote as Theresa May's Brexit deal suffers worst Commons defeat in a century

Labour has tabled a no-confidence vote in the government after Theresa May's Brexit deal was comprehensively voted down by Parliament. MPs rejected the prime minister's Withdrawal Agreement on Tuesday by a majority of 230 - the biggest Commons defeat for any government in more than a century. It comes after Mrs May's supporters put out an eleventh hour appeal to win round critics. Here are the latest developments:

Brexit deal defeated by majority of 230

Government suffers biggest Commons defeat since WWI

Theresa May says government 'will listen'

Labour tables no-confidence vote

Government will make time for no-confidence vote on Wednesday

Under the terms of an amendment passed last week, Mrs May must table a motion on her Plan B by January 21. Reacting to the result, she said: "The House has spoken and the Government will listen." Jeremy Corbyn described the defeat as "catastrophic", and said that Labour would table a vote of no-confidence in the government.

The Commons defeat was the biggest in more than a century.

There were calls to extend Article 50 from the SNP and a call for a People's Vote from the Liberal Democrats. ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said the defeat meant that Mrs May's deal was "in essence dead". And ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen said that the European Union would be unlikely to offer further concessions considering the scale of the defeat.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mrs May earlier made a last ditch attempt to win support from MPs in the Commons. Wrapping up a final debate, the prime minister predicted the vote would be a "historic decision" which would "set the future of our country for generations". She told the House: "I believe we have a duty to deliver on the democratic decision of the British people, and to do so in a way that brings our country together." The prime minister is now expected to go back to Brussels in another bid to win further concessions. With Britain set to leave the EU in just 73 days, Mrs May also offered cross-party talks with MPs to determine a way forward.

Mr Corbyn tabled the no-confidence vote immediately after the result was announced. But Peston predicted the party would "almost certainly" lose the vote, which will take place on Wednesday. Speaking of the prime minister, the Labour leader said: "At every turn the prime minister has closed the door on dialogue....In the last two years she's only had one priority - the Conservative Party. "Her governing principle of delay and denial has reached the end of the line. "She cannot seriously believe that after two years of failure she is capable of negotiating a good deal for the people of this county."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage called on Mrs May to step down, claiming she had showed a "catastrophic failure of leadership". "If she has any sense of honour then she will resign," he tweeted. Ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson told ITV News that he believed there was time to negotiate a new Brexit deal with the EU before March 29, Scotland first minister Nicola Sturgeon called for the Article 50 process to be halted and a second referendum held to avoid the UK crashing out without a deal. "It has been crystal clear for months that the prime minister's approach was heading for a crushing defeat," she said. "Instead of facing up to that fact, she wasted valuable time with her postponement of the meaningful vote in December. There is no more time to waste."

Mr Bercow appeared to suggest he might allow a vote on Article 50. Credit: PA