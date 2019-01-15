What happens next after Theresa May's Brexit vote defeat?

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks

Apart from Theresa May's anticipated Brexit defeat, the last few years of global politics have taught us nothing is certain, which is why nobody knows what to expect next. The Government suffered the biggest defeat in modern political history and Labour tabled a motion of no confidence - so where does the United Kingdom go from here?

Vote of no confidence

Following the PM's crushing Brexit defeat, Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence in the Government, which is to be debated Wednesday. With support from the DUP and a majority of Tory MPs, Labour is unlikely to succeed in toppling to Government - that means, according to their manifesto, they will push for a second referendum.

Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence following Theresa May's Commons defeat. Credit: ITV News

Cross-party consensus

Before there's any chance of a 'people's vote' on EU membership, Theresa May has said she will hold talks with other parties, aimed at reaching a consensus across the House of Commons. For that to happen, the Prime Minister would have to make concessions on what were previously 'red lines'. That could include staying in the Customs Union or continuing free movement of people.

Renegotiate with the EU

If the Prime Minister is to try please some MPs by tweaking her deal, she is likely to upset others, and with such a wide range of views among politicians, it is unlikely she could get everyone on board. If she does, she will have to go back to the EU to thrash out the terms of a new deal, however the European Union's top team have already said there is no time for more negotiating.

Article 50 extended

With the deadline for leaving the EU just over ten weeks away, it is seeming more likely that Article 50 - the legal framework that sets a two-year Brexit timetable - will be extended. Many believe a Brexit date of March 29 is no longer realistic, including professor Meg Russell, a constitutional expert at University College London, who says an extension is "inevitable". She said: "Even if the deal had been accepted today, we're running out of time to have a bill and given the delay caused by today's vote an extension to Article 50 looks almost inevitable now."

Professor Meg Russell, a constitutional expert at University College London, believes extending Article 50 is a likely outcome. Credit: ITV News

No deal