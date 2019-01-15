What the papers say – January 15

Today’s historic Commons vote on the Prime Minister’s Brexit plan makes headlines across the front pages. Many predict a heavy defeat for Theresa May, although a couple of papers issue a final call for MPs to get behind her deal. The Daily Telegraph reports Cabinet ministers say the PM will be expected to resign if she loses the vote by a large margin.

An analysis by The Guardian suggests there will be a majority of more than 200 MPs against Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement.

Meanwhile The Independent asks if more than 100 of Mrs May’s own MPs will oppose her.

The Times says Downing Street is braced for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to table a vote of no confidence as soon as Wednesday.

The PM’s aides have insisted that she will not resign, despite facing a three-figure defeat, the i reports.

The Metro leads with Mrs May’s warning in the Commons on Monday that future generations of Britons will accuse MPs of failing them if they do not back her deal.

The Financial Times says Mrs May required a sea change in opinion, but appears to have failed.

Several papers issue appeals to the PM and MPs on their front pages, including the Daily Mail, which calls for the deal to be passed.

The Daily Express warns MPs that they face losing the public’s trust if they reject the deal and row back on their promises.

However the Daily Mirror calls for the PM to admit defeat and start looking for an alternative to her plan.

The Sun says Mrs May will try to force a second vote, although the paper leads with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on its front page.