Why won't Theresa May take no-deal off the table?

Given the prime minister has said a no-deal Brexit would be economically damaging to the UK, why is she so cross with her Tory backbench colleagues Nick Boles, Oliver Letwin, Nicky Morgan and Dominic Grieve who have a cunning plan from the backbenches to make a no-deal Brexit illegal?

Why is she so miffed at what she sees as a parliamentary coup against the power and rights of her office and the rest of the executive.

According to her close colleague there are three reasons why she wants no-deal to remain the default option in the absence of her deal, and is desperate to prevent MPs taking it off the table.