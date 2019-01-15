Why won't Theresa May take no-deal off the table?
Given the prime minister has said a no-deal Brexit would be economically damaging to the UK, why is she so cross with her Tory backbench colleagues Nick Boles, Oliver Letwin, Nicky Morgan and Dominic Grieve who have a cunning plan from the backbenches to make a no-deal Brexit illegal?
Why is she so miffed at what she sees as a parliamentary coup against the power and rights of her office and the rest of the executive.
According to her close colleague there are three reasons why she wants no-deal to remain the default option in the absence of her deal, and is desperate to prevent MPs taking it off the table.
- The first, a minister tells me, is that without the risk of no-deal, it would be considerably harder after today's vote to persuade independently minded Labour MPs to support a reworked version of her deal.
- The second reason is that if the risk of no-deal is off the table, the EU would feel under less pressure to accommodate her in the next round of negotiations on her Brexit plan.
- Third, possibly 100 of her MPs think a no-deal Brexit would be a jolly attractive option, a true Brexit, and perhaps half of these would be more tempted to resign from the Tory party in the absence of this true Brexit as the default or even (one day) the preferred option.
So she will do all she can to retain no-deal as a live possibility - even though several of her cabinet colleagues, and notably David Gauke, Philip Hammond, Greg Clark and Amber Rudd, could all well resign if she were ever to say that no-deal had become her preferred policy choice.
Their view is that her decision to retain no-deal as preferable to no Brexit at all is is the same as threatening her opponents with mutually assured destruction, such would be the havoc - they say - that no-deal would wreak on the UK and the long term electoral prospects of the Conservative Party.
So as and when parliament debates Nick Boles's bill that would render no deal unlawful, which was presented for first reading just now, that vote may well be a bigger and more important one even than today's historic one.
