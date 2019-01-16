Anna Soubry re-issues call for better police protection after member of staff 'abused on way to Parliament'

Anna Soubry has renewed calls for police to better protect MPs and staff after one of her colleagues was verbally abused outside Parliament.

Remain-supporting Ms Soubry said a member of her team was called "spineless", followed by a profanity, as he approached Westminster on Wednesday morning.

Speaking in the Commons, the Tory MP warned that if the abuse continued it would put people off of working for Parliamentarians.

She called on the Metropolitan Police to be more proactive in protecting MPs from members of the public protesting outside the Commons.

Her comments came after Ms Soubry herself was subjected to aggressive behaviour, where demonstrators labelled her a "Nazi".