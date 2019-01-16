- ITV Report
'We could have two referendums': Anti-Brexit group posts MPs' past statements on huge billboards
A pro-EU group determined to remind people of politicians' past statements on Brexit have posted huge images of them on billboards.
Quotes from the Prime Minister, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dominic Raab are among those featured in the campaign which has popped up around parts of the south-east of England.
The organisation behind the stunt, Led By Donkeys, said it is a bid to remind the public of the statements and promises made by MPs to the British public.
It says it spent around £400 on the idea, which was formed in the pub.
A spokesperson for the group said: “If they want us to trust their judgment as we enter the choppy waters of Brexit it’s right that we remind ourselves of their record".
The quotes were chosen by the group's followers on Twitter. It asked people to like comments they thought most worthy of wider promotion.
The top-voted quote was a 2011 statement from Conservative MP and arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg which reads: “We could have two referendums. As it happens, it might make more sense to have the second referendum after the renegotiation is completed”.
The next poster campaign will feature Boris Johnson, it added, referring to the former foreign secretary as “a treasure trove of hypocritical piffle”.
Theresa May last night suffered a catastrophic defeat of her Brexit deal in parliament, the worst in British parliamentary history. It means that there is now no deal in place for once the UK leaves the EU, currently set for March 29, 2019.
Following the vote, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a vote of no confidence in the government, the outcome of which could trigger a general election. Ahead of the vote, MPs are debating in the Commons whether the PM and her Cabinet should be ousted from power.