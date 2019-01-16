'We could have two referendums': Anti-Brexit group posts MPs' past statements on huge billboards

Theresa May's comments on security from a 2016 speech have formed part of the campaign. Credit: PA

A pro-EU group determined to remind people of politicians' past statements on Brexit have posted huge images of them on billboards. Quotes from the Prime Minister, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Dominic Raab are among those featured in the campaign which has popped up around parts of the south-east of England.

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments on Brexit are featured on a billboard. Credit: PA

The organisation behind the stunt, Led By Donkeys, said it is a bid to remind the public of the statements and promises made by MPs to the British public. It says it spent around £400 on the idea, which was formed in the pub. A spokesperson for the group said: “If they want us to trust their judgment as we enter the choppy waters of Brexit it’s right that we remind ourselves of their record".

Comments made by former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab appear on a billboard. Credit: PA

The quotes were chosen by the group's followers on Twitter. It asked people to like comments they thought most worthy of wider promotion. The top-voted quote was a 2011 statement from Conservative MP and arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg which reads: “We could have two referendums. As it happens, it might make more sense to have the second referendum after the renegotiation is completed”. The next poster campaign will feature Boris Johnson, it added, referring to the former foreign secretary as “a treasure trove of hypocritical piffle”.

Quotes from Brexit supporting Michael Gove have been included in the campaign. Credit: PA