Crumbling tenements at ‘condition cliff-edge’, MSPs warned

A report into tenements in Scotland has warned they are at a “condition cliff-edge”. The interim report from the Scottish Parliament’s Working Group Tenement Maintenance recommends inspections once every five years, a communal tenement “pension” fund for future repairs and compulsory establishment of owners’ associations. Group convener Graham Simpson MSP said in the report: “Nearly a fifth of all our housing is pre-1919 – that’s 467,000 homes.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Sixty eight per cent of those have disrepair to critical elements and 36% have critical and urgent repair needs. “Many of these are tenements and they are at a condition cliff-edge. “A report to Glasgow councillors last year highlighted that repair bills to some blocks reached well into six figures – sums that are simply unaffordable to most people.” The five-yearly inspections recommended by the group would be carried out by architect or chartered surveyor who would draw up a report made available to existing or prospective owners and tenants, neighbours and policy makers. Inspectors would report the condition of the building, the expenditure needed to hit standards if required and any ongoing maintenance needed. The working group report said this would be “more cost-effective”, would supplement home reports for buyers and “provide a warning to prospective tenants who might otherwise find themselves in substandard buildings”. A further recommendation is the compulsory introduction of “sinking funds”, described as a “pension for the building”, involving regular affordable payments into a pot for future major expenditure. The working group, comprising cross-party MSPs and housing and building experts, will publish a solutions report in summer.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart urged responses to the recommendations Credit: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA