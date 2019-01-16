Staffie dumped by owners suffering separation anxiety

The Staffordshire bull terrier was ditched on a roadside in Stoke-on-Trent on December 17. Distressing CCTV footage captured the dog chasing after his owners as they drove away. He was found sleeping in his bed on the pavement an hour later. The RSPCA confirmed an investigation into the incident is "ongoing".

A dog who was abandoned by his owners , and broke the hearts of millions online, is still suffering from "severe separation anxiety," almost a month on, the RSPCA has said

The heartbreaking video was seen millions of times after being shared on social media, hundreds of people came forward offering the re-home the dog, described as a "lovable character".

“It is still early days for Snoop as what happened to him has caused him a lot of distress," said the charity spokesperson Rachel Butler.

Among those coming forward to adopt the dog was US-based rapper Snoop Dog.

The charity said there is a "long road ahead," for him and that he isn't available for rehoming at the moment.