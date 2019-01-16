Here's why a mesmerising giant rotating ice disc has formed on a Maine river

A curious formation attracting attention in the US is actually a spinning ice disc that is roughly 91 metres wide.

The formation in the Presumpscot River in Greater Portland has drawn comparisons to an alien spacecraft, a carousel and the moon.

The oddity in Westbrook drew a crowd that stood mesmerised by the slow-turning disc.

The ice formation is believed to have formed naturally in a part of the river where there is a circular current that creates a whirlpool effect, said Tina Radel, the city’s marketing and communications manager.

Locals said they have seen smaller ice discs before but nothing like this one, Ms Radel said.